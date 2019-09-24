South Bend man gets 10 years in prison for child pornography

A South Bend man charged with having child pornography learned his prison sentence Tuesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Mark Peppers was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $26,250.

Last summer, someone found a cellphone memory card in a gas station parking lot and traced it back to Peppers.

Documents say that in the middle of one of the videos, the phone was dropped, showing Peppers's face.

