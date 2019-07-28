South Bend man dead after Cass County Shooting

An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting that happened in Cass County, Michigan.

The shooting happened at 2:00am in the 2900 block of Yankee Street in Howard Township Cass County Michigan.

Dayman Chatman, 18-years-old, of South Bend, was shot and died from his injuries while attending a large gathering located at the residence.

The home owner was not at the residence at the time of the shooting.

There have been no suspects arrested at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff's office dispatch at 269-445-1560 or the Cass County Tip Line at 1800 462 9328. You can also text your tip by, Texting CASS and your tip to: CRIMES (274637)