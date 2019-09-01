South Bend man charged after getting arrested for soliciting sex from a minor

A South Bend man arrested in Chicago, for soliciting sex from a minor, has been charged.

53-year-old Mitchell Mace is charged with two counts, one for indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse and another for traveling to meet a minor.

Mace was arrested Friday, after he responded to an online ad looking to have sexual relations with an unknown 14-year-old girl.

Mace appeared in bond court Saturday, where he was issued a $50,000 deposit bond.

His next court date is Tuesday, September 3.