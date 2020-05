A South Bend man is facing narcotics charges after a drug bust in Marshall County.

On Wednesday, officers with the Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team with assistance from the Marshall County Police Department and Indiana State Police arrested Alexander Campbell, 25, of South Bend during a drug bust.

Campbell is charged with Dealing in a Narcotic, a Level 2 felony, and Dealing in a Look-a-like Substance, a Level 6 felony.

He was given a $25,000 cash bond.