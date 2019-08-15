South Bend man arrested for drugged driving, drug possession in Elkhart Co.

A South Bend man was taken to jail on drugged driving and drug possession charges after an Indiana Toll Road traffic stop Wednesday night that took a little longer to effect because the driver was listening to a Tom Petty song, he told police.

An Indiana State Police trooper saw a GMC SUV weaving back and forth headed west on the Toll Road near Mile Marker 92 around 7 p.m., according to a release from ISP. The trooper then tried to initiate a stop.

The GMC, which police later discovered was driven by 32-year-old Daniel Kovach, of South Bend, did not immediately stop. When it did, near Mile Marker 88, Kovach reportedly told the trooper he was listening to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Mary Jane's Last Dance" and did not realize that he was being pulled over.

During the traffic stop, the trooper reportedly began to see signs that Kovach was impaired. Police say Kovach failed several field sobriety tests, and a drug recognition expert determined he was under the influence of depressants.

Police searched the GMC with a K-9 from the Elkhart Police Department and reportedly found about 7 ½ grams of suspected heroin, 8 grams of suspected cocaine, half a gram of an unknown substance and 47 pills.

Kovach was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a legend drug, two counts of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of MDMA, dealing drugs, operating a vehicle while intoxicated by a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated endangering others. He was booked in the Elkhart County Jail.

