A South Bend man has been arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a local FedEx facility.

Thirty-two-year-old Jessie Wade Richardson is charged in U.S. District Court in South Bend for allegedly making the threat on Nov. 13.

Court documents allege that Richardson said there was a bomb in the building and that he hoped the employees were ready to die.

His initial appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, but there is a pending request to continue that hearing.