A South Bend man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend appeared in court Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Marshun Lloyd is facing charges in the murder of Ashley Starr. In March, police found the 30-year-old Starr stabbed to death inside her home.

Lloyd has pleaded not guilty. He is being held on several charges, including theft and domestic battery.

Lloyd's trial is set to begin Sept. 9. He will be back in court for a pretrial conference on Aug. 28.