South Bend man accused of animal cruelty, dog fighting

A South Bend man is accused of animal cruelty and dog fighting.

Damian Newsome, 42, is facing six felony charges of purchasing an animal for use in an animal fighting contest, and a seventh count of domestic violence- animal cruelty.

The dogs found at Newsome’s property were taken to the South Bend Animal Resource Center on Wednesday. One dog had to be euthanized due to its injuries, another was seriously injured and is being treated, and the remaining dogs went to rescue agencies.

South Bend Animal Resource Center Manager Jennifer Gobel says they will then assess the animals to determine if they can be adopted.

“We expect the majority of the surrendered dogs to be adoptable, but we are still continuing with professional behavioral assessments before making those final determinations,” she explains.

Newsome’s initial bail hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars.