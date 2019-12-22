South Bend lights downtown menorah

South Bend leaders celebrated the start of Hanukkah.

For the second straight year, the first candle was lit on the menorah downtown across from the Morris Theater, this time by the south bend mayor-elect.

The event brought many who celebrate Hanukkah out to reflect on the meaning behind the holiday.

Rabbi Michael Friedland talked about the symbolic meaning behind lighting the menorah.

“On Hanukkah we light one candle each night. It's simply not enough to light one candle to enlighten the world. You have to be committed to continuously adding light to dispel the darkness,” Friedland said.

The start of Hanukkah changes every year based on the Hebrew calendar.

