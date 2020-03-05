South Bend leaders preview Best. Week. Ever. event at kickoff rally

South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts hosted a kickoff rally for Best. Week. Ever. 2020 at the Charles Black Recreation Center Thursday night.

Community leaders previewed what people can expect for the weeklong summer celebration taking place May 31-June 6.

"And this year we chose to do a rally as part of a community event and then in part to get people involved," organizer Annie Smith said.

Organizers said they will start the week with the Rebel Art Fest at Potawatomi Park.

Other events include Taste of Michiana, Meet Me on the Island and the Sunburst, just to name a few.

The week will end with a River Lights Music Festival at Howard Park.

"By the end of the week you're going to be like, 'Holy crap, I've done so much stuff this week, I can't even believe it,' but you're going to love it. It's going to be great. I think our kids get out of school that week, so we are going to be like, 'Woah, summer is ready,'' community leader Sam Centellas said.

Student Brayden Johsnon said he is excited and thinks a weeklong celebration like this is important.

"I think this is important to bring together the community," Johnson said.

"So they get to experience South Bend together. The other part is we often bring people who won't be together, together, and this is what community building is all about," Mayor James Mueller said.

Best. Week. Ever. celebrates South Bend's culture, creativity and progress. It is the city's fourth year hosting the event.

"The theme this year is chromatic, and we chose chromatic for a couple reasons: Chromatic means of or produced by color, so to us that means the diversity and excitement in this community," Smith said.

Last year's event drew in about 60,000 people. Organizers said they hope for an even bigger turnout this summer.

United Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the event again this year.

