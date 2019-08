A funeral was held for South Bend Fire Department Capt. David "Dutch" Koehler Wednesday.

Koehler died last week after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He was a 32-year veteran of the department.

He spent the majority of his career at Fire Station 4 on Olive Street.

A Mass with full honors was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Wednesday morning, followed by a precession that ended at the South Bend Firefighters Local 362 Union Hall on Lincoln Way West.