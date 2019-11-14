South Bend homeless housing plan delayed

The on again, off again debate over where to house South Bend’s homeless appears to be on again.

In March of last year, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission gave $1.5 million to the cause, only to find out that the city administration’s plans to spend if have changed dramatically.

A meeting on the subject today drew a standing room only crowd.

Some came to support the plan, others came to question it.

In particular, the part of the plan that calls for spending $1 million to help renovate the Gemini Apartments where six units would be set aside as supportive housing for the homeless.

The Gemini building in question is located in the 600 block of Colfax.

Some who live in the area were caught by surprise along with some members of the South Bend Common Council.

“For us to find out at the last minute that a change had been made and this was going to be kind of rushed through gave everybody red flags. Why is the push now? Is it political reason? Or is it other kind of reasons, what’s the reason?” asked Councilman Oliver Davis.

The development comes just two and a half months after many of the same neighbors opposed and defeated a plan to build 22 new units for the homeless about nine blocks away.

“South Bend Heritage should be considered a partner in our neighborhood and so when you fail to communicate with your neighbors, that's really telling what kind of a partner you are,” said neighbor Jessica Piser.

The Redevelopment Commission voted to delay a vote on the matter at least until its December 12th meeting to allow for more community dialogue.

Plans call for the remaining $500,000 to go toward the construction of 20 new housing units for the homeless at a yet to be determined location.

