South Bend holds first ever military graduation ceremony

Graduates from South Bend Community School Corporation who are joining the military were honored at their own graduation ceremony Sunday.

This comes after the COVID-19 caused schools all across the country to make adjustments to commencement plans.

The ceremony took place at the Vietnam War Memorial in Howard Park and was designed for the enlisted graduates that won't be able to make it to the traditional commencement in July.

The graduates were still able to walk across the stage and get their diploma and were given fist bumps instead of hand shakes.

Each of South Bend's high schools were represented at the ceremony as well as the different branches of the military.

Friends and family of the graduates were able to attend with many seen wearing masks.

For Dr. Todd Cummings, this was his first graduation as Superintendent, and he was happy to be a part of it.

"I love an outside graduation, and I love graduation," Dr. Cummings said. "So, I don't mind doing it. We certainly hope that next year we are back to normal. But I'm really grateful to the governor's office and the department of health for helping us with all of our protocols to be able to do today."

Cummings said, to him, it was important for all of the students to get a special day like graduation, regardless of the circumstance.