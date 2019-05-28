South Bend holds annual Memorial Day parade

People from all over gathered in South Bend on Monday for the annual Memorial Day parade.

Many familiar faces were there to celebrate and honor our veterans, including Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chastain, who shook hands with supporters lining the street, hoping for a chance to see them. St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman also made an appearance, waving to the crowd as they cheered.

From dancers to dogs, the crowd got to see a bit of everything during the parade.