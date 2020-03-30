South Bend high school student tests positive for coronavirus

A Riley High School student has tested positive for coronavirus, according to South Bend Schools.

"This student did not require hospitalization, is quarantined, and is following all health protocols to protect others," Superintendent C. Todd Cummings said in a letter to families Monday.

From Superintendent C. Todd Cummings, Ph. D.:

Dear SBCSC Community,

We learned earlier today that a Riley High School student has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Though students have not been together in class since Monday, March 16, we choose to err on the side of extreme caution and alert you to this case. This student did not require hospitalization, is quarantined, and is following all health protocols to protect others.

The impacted schools have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and will remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Please continue practicing strict social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and only leave your home when absolutely necessary. We look forward to seeing everyone when this health crisis has ended.

Sincerely,

C Todd Cummings, Ph. D.

Superintendent of Schools

