South Bend first-grader becomes published author

When people think of authors, first-graders likely are not be the first group of people to come to mind.

But one young Warren Elementary School student says he was inspired by his trip to Florida to share his experience with his classmates.

Aided by his mother, Takesha McClane, Giovanni Serianno was able to publish his book online using a simple, free software.

"I shared it on Facebook. A couple mothers actually reached out to me and were like, 'How much money did you spend on that?' I was like, 'We didn't spend anything,'" McClane said.

For more on the newly minted novelist, watch the video above from NewsCenter 16 photojournalist Kyle Bindas.

