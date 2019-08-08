South Bend firefighters to get body armor

The City of South Bend is in the process of buying 90 additional sets of body armor.

This time, for the first time, the bullet proof vests and helmets will be made available to firefighters.

“So this will allow us to have just a higher level of protection than what we have normally,” said South Bend Fire Department Capt. Rob Rose.

Capt. Rose is one of a handful of firefighters who purchased his own vest to wear at work after answering a medical call on Olive Street about five years ago. “We have had incidents in the past where we'll be working on a patient and the scene becomes active again and gunfire erupts now we're kind of caught in the crossfires so we want to try to avoid that at all costs.”

While the department is spending $115,000 to buy enough vests to cover every firefighter on a given shift, they won’t be worn on every call.

“The situation will determine if the firefighter is going to wear the gear but it will be on the firetrucks on the ambulance so it'll be available to all the firefighters,” said South Bend Fire Department Capt. Gerrard Ellis.

The equipment is expected to arrive in “several months.”

Outlying departments like Clay Territory and Penn Township already outfit their rigs with bullet proof vests.

