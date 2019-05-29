South Bend falcon chicks banded to track lifespan, movements

One building in downtown South Bend got a few new residents Wednesday.

Four falcon chicks were banded and placed back in their nest on top of the County-City Building. The banding allows biologists to study their movements and lifespan.

One retired biologist said the falcon population was decreasing, but now, that's changing.

"It's been an outstanding success," John Castrale said. "We were without peregrine falcons for several decades, as were all the other Midwestern states. We probably, historically, had a population in the Midwest of about 60 to 80 pairs. Now, we are well over 200."

Some birds hatched in South Bend are eventually found in Indianapolis or across the Midwest.

