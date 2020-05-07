South Bend, enFocus release new digital toolkit

A new toolkit is launched to help connect South Bend residents with digital training resources and free Wi-Fi locations.

It was made by the City of South Bend and local nonprofit enFocus.

Throughout South Bend, there are a number of local organizations that have outdoor internet access including libraries, city buildings, and school buses.

"Now more than ever we have to do all we can to address to digital divide.” said City of South Bend Chief Innovation Officer Denise Linn Riedl. “According to the American Community Survey, about 30% of South Bend households lack at-home broadband subscriptions and about 20% lack computers. This is obviously a major disadvantage when it comes to increased demands on e-learning, telework, and telemedicine during social distancing.”

In addition to a map of sites, the toolkit also directs residents to low cost internet service providers.

"This toolkit is was informed by a wide collection of assets and programs across the City, the St. Joseph County Public Library, the South Bend Community School Corporation, and more." said enFocus Executive Director Andrew Wiand. "As a connector and regional collaborator, enFocus was proud to knit all of these efforts together in a centralized resource that can be updated continuously for residents."

You can also find a wide range of digital training programs.

The toolkit is on the City of South Bend’s website.