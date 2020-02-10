South Bend elementary school students publish book

Students at Nuner Fine Arts Academy in South Bend celebrated Monday after publishing their first book.

Each student picked an animal to research, then wrote and illustrated pages for a book called "Marvelous Mammals."

It's the first publication for the students and something that teachers think they will always be proud of.

"When they actually got to see that we held up a book that we have in class and we held up our book it looks exactly the same. They, you know, they were just so proud of themselves," first-grade teacher Emily Beier said.

As part of Monday's celebration, first-graders spent time reading the book and enjoying the work that went into it.

