South Bend called a 'sick city' during community prayer rally

South Bend’s days as a “dying city” are arguably behind it, but on Monday, South Bend was dubbed a “sick city” by some community religious leaders.

“Our city is nationally being viewed as racist town that’s sick,” Rev. Sylvester Williams Jr. said at a makeshift church service in the lobby of the County-City Building. “Our city is known for the tape cover-up that cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and we still haven’t heard the tapes that we purchased. Our city is sick.”

Williams said what happened Monday has only happened once before. In 2011, he organized a similar service to object when Newsweek Magazine dubbed South Bend a “dying city.”

“We’re a sick city. We're not dying, but we're sick, and we can get well if we adhere to some basic principles of calling people together for reconciliation,” Williams told reporters after the service. "We've had so much abuse, so much killing, but there's no call for peace and reconciliation to all citizens.”

Monday's event drew a crowd of about 40 people. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was even on hand, as speaker after speaker called upon an even higher power for help.

“And our faith teaches us when somebody’s sick, they call for the elders. They don’t go to the park.They don’t have a town hall, but they call for the churchfolk, because the churchfolk can get God’s attention,” Williams said from the podium.

Williams also mentioned what he called South Bend’s first mass shooting. Last month, 11 people were wounded and one killed in the parking lot of a South Bend bar.

“It doesn't have a right to be open because it failed to protect its patrons,” he said.

When asked if he was suggesting that the bar should be closed, Williams replied, “I suggest that the citizens must do something, but it must be done after the homecoming of Brandon Williams.”

