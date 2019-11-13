South Bend considers $1M bill to permanently house homeless

Plans to permanently house the homeless in South Bend are now focused on an apartment building in the 600 block of Colfax Avenue.

On Thursday, the city's Redevlopment Commission will be asked to spend $1 million to pay for some improvements. It's a building known as Phase 2 of the Gemini Apartments.

The city and the developer have a total of 40 permanent supportive housing vouchers at their disposal. It's proposed that up to six of those will be used to offset tenant leasing there.

Plans call for spending $500,000 to construct additional units at a location that has yet to be determined.