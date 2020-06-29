South Bend community standing up for teen robbed at gunpoint

A group of mothers in South Bend are taking a stand against gun violence after a 16-year old boy was robbed while selling candy in his neighborhood.

16 News Now shows us how they're spreading their message.

"We're not just standing here for my nephew. We don't want to do another t-shirt. We don't want another casket of our baby that's under 20-years old," said aunt of the robbery victim Charmelle Lawrence.

This is where her nephew sold candy bars on Sunday to help out his family, before being robbed at gunpoint.

Nearly an hour later, shots rang out at the same spot of the robbery.

"This yard was full of people playing volleyball, having a cookout. The boys across the street were riding their bikes while the bullets were going off and they didn't care about the police. That's why you have to remain vigilant in your own neighborhood," Lawrence said.

Lawrence now carries a gun just to feel safe.

No one was physically hurt in the robbery or shooting. These mothers are standing guard to protect their kids.

"We have to take our community back, and it's bad how it happened. In broad daylight at 4:00 in the afternoon, you put a gun to a 16-year old's chest? We're here to support him and let him know you can be an entrepreneur. You can do good things. You should be able to sell candy in your neighborhood," Lawrence said.

Advocating to end the cycle of gun violence in their neighborhood.

Detectives are investigating the robbery and the shooting that followed.

If you have info on what happened reach out to Michiana Crime Stoppers or the South Bend police investigative bureau.