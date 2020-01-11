South Bend community members speak out against proposed charter school

A proposed charter school that may be located inside Washington High School received backlash from community members, many who live near the school.

Dozens filled the room at the Civil Rights Heritage Center to explain why they believe the proposed school will have a negative impact on the community, and is poorly prepared to serve the student population.

The charter school has the support of the SBPSC superintendent and many other trustee members, but those speaking against it say the true problem is being swept under the rug, if plans go forward with the charter school.

“These leaders are not and will not be well equipped to equitably meet the needs of our marginalized students, and more importantly that they do not have the well being of our students at the core of their proposal,” SBPSC African American Parent and Student Services Advisory Board member, Dalila Huerta.

There were also activists from Indianapolis who shared their experiences with charter and innovation schools.

