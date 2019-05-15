South Bend community gathers for initiative to support boys, young men of color

The South Bend community gathered Wednesday evening to learn more about an initiative that works to address opportunity gaps that boys and young men of color face.

My Brother’s Keeper Community Challenge brings together leaders and organizations to help improve the lives of young people of color in the community.

Three key focuses of the initiative are to help boys and young men of color get a healthy start and be prepared to begin their schooling, help them successfully enter the workforce and keep them on track.

City leaders say organizations are doing their part, but community members are needed to volunteer.

“We are asking the community to get involved, because it should not rest on the organizations, it should not just rest on the institutions that are here serving our community,” said Cherri Peate, the director of community outreach for Mayor Pete Buttigieg's office. “It’s a collective, meaning the community members have a place in this movement that we’ve created here in South Bend.”

To help with the initiative, you can volunteer with any of the partner organizations.

To find out more, visit southbendin.gov.

