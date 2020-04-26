South Bend community congratulates Colts OL Danny Pinter with parade

He was a John Adams High School Eagle before being drafted to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Danny Pinter surprised with parade outside his South Bend home one day after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, Danny Pinter is preparing himself for the NFL.

What he wasn't prepared for on Sunday, though, was a surprise parade held outside his South Bend home.

"I didn't know about until my mom told me," Pinter said. "It was awesome."

It is moment Pinter always dreamed about. Now that it has come true, his Eagle football family is lining up one more time, not on the football field, but in parading fashion outside his front lawn.

"I am so grateful to have gone to Adams," Pinter said. "Throughout all the coaches, classmates, teammates, teachers, faculty there, they have been so awesome to me. I know I wouldn't be here without everyone there."

Poised for a pick on day three of the 2020 NFL Draft, Pinter was selected as the 149th overall pick to Indianapolis Colts -- a lifelong dream now a reality.

"Did you expect to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts," Pinter was asked.

"No," Pinter said. "I mean, I talked to them a little bit, knew there was some interest, but when it actually happened, I knew it was the perfect scenario to be going into."

It is a perfect scenario that would not have been possible without his former Eagle football coach Craig Redman, who presented Pinter with a special jersey in his honor.

"It's exciting for him and his family," Redman said. "It's a lifetime opportunity and I'm glad to see it come through for him. All the hard work that he has put in, and the time away from his family, and all the long road trips, and everything he had put in -- for those couple seconds, to hear his name and watch it on TV was just exciting."

From John Adams High School, to Ball State, and now to the Indianapolis Colts, Pinter says he's ready to represent his South Bend community in the NFL.

"South Bend is awesome," Pinter said. "This community means a lot to me. So to have the chance to represent them is something I take a lot of pride in."

Pinter says he is excited to get started with the Colts when players are allowed to report to their teams.

In the meantime, he will be working on staying in shape at his South Bend home.