South Bend clerk named new CFO for South Bend schools

The South Bend city clerk is taking a new job.

Kareemah Fowler announced she is becoming the next chief financial officer for the South Bend Community School Corporation.

The district's superintendent told NewsCenter 16 Fowler was recruited after a nationwide search because of her experience with budgets, bonds and property taxes. Fowler is also a Riley High School graduate.

"We all know how important our local school system is, and it's so important that we get it right," Fowler said Tuesday. "Our children here in South Bend, that is going to determine our economic future going forward the next 10 years.

Fowler's resignation as city clerk is effective Aug. 1.

She says her replacement is in the hands of the Democratic Party chair.

