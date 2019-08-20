South Bend citizens talk police use of force policy

Coming together for a conversation.

"So many things happen in the neighborhood with the police, I just want to make sure we're on the right track" Pamela Shabazz says.

"I care about our community and tonight we're talking about use of force which is an issue in numerous police departments across the country and has been an issue here in South Bend. I believe the community needs to come together with our officers," Amanda Govaert Konrath says.

The third community action group meeting between the City of South Bend and community members happening Tuesday at the Charles Black Community Center. Tonight’s topic was use of force policy.

"For us to solve these problems that's going on with the police and the city, so I just came out to see if I could have any input and just see what's going on,” Sheree Eppenger says.

So far this year there have been 35 incidents of use of force by South Bend Police according to department's transparency hub, a site that has statistics on the department.

“I would say our use of force policy is reflective of what our understanding of the community desire is. I would say that today's meeting and other meetings could provide new suggestions that the board of public safety is going to evaluate" City Spokesperson Mark Bode says.

These meetings happening after the death of Eric Logan, shot and killed by a South Bend Police officer in June of this year.

"Community feedback after that incident, helped us to guide these series of meetings that the Board of Public Safety is hosting, however the history of the police department, and the community, and the city did not start with that incident, so we realize that there's a history here that we want to discuss,” Bode says.

Tonight is about looking forward. Community members discussing scenarios that police could face and weighing on what officers should and shouldn't do.

Facilitators then writing down ideas that will be presented to the Board of Public Safety as suggestions for improving use of force policy. Citizens hoping their ideas will be taken seriously.

"The scenarios that we brought up didn't nearly, from my perspective, didn't bring up opportunities to talk about the use of force policy specifically. The scenarios were good because it gave an understanding of what police officers face, and the struggles that they face when they walk up to a scene and try to assess the situation. It’s difficult" Jeff Walker says.