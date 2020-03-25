South Bend church, police officers pass out bags of groceries to people in need

A hundred families now have food in their fridge thanks to a South Bend church.

Christ Temple Apostolic Church held its second drive-thru grocery giveaway on Wednesday.

Church members and South Bend Police officers passed out bags of groceries to people who pulled up to the church.

A hundred bags full of essential grocery items and gift cards were passed out, which doubled the amount that was passed out last week.

“A lot of people just need hope,” said pastor Jim McKinnies. “And there’s a lot of fear, uncertainty. And we’re just here to serve in any way that we’re able to.”

Christ Temple hopes to make this an annual event.

