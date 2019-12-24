South Bend church opens as homeless warming center

It's the day before Christmas.

For some, it means spending the holiday with your loved ones. For others, it means spending it alone, in the cold and homeless.

“There’s people that have nowhere to go in the day,” South Bend native Andrew Snyder said.

To try and change that, Snyder bought Miracle Revival Church in South Bend back in July, and despite the lack of repair, Snyder says there is something beyond the cracks he wants everyone to see.

“There is people here that have had accidents and have incidents in their life, and now they find themselves on the street, and we're just opening the doors to help them and to feed them,” Snyder said.

Snyder opened the basement of the church as a warming center in November as a counter to the library closing for renovation downtown and to complement weather amnesty.

“I know a guy that has a real heart for the homeless and he said,' Man, they close the library downtown and these guys got nowhere to go in the daytime,'” Snyder said.

That guy is Kenneth Randolph.

“I saw a lady sitting out there — but with the amnesty — on the ground. So I said, maybe she does not know about the warming center. So I said, ‘Do you know about the warming center?’ She said no. So, I said from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. you can go there and be warm,” Randolph said.

But that's not all you can do there. You can also get food, clothing and even a new start.

“We’re not interested in just keeping people warm, we're interested in getting in their lives and helping them overcome some of the hurdles and the obstacles and help them get back on their feet. We're seeing results,” Snyder said.

Randolph agreed with a few testimonies of his own.

“I met a guy named Tony, God changed his whole life in a week. We got a guy over there named Jerry, it's changing his life,” Randolph said.

“It’s an important day in this nation to stop, look around us, see how we've been blessed, and just stop and have thanks. Just give thanks,” Snyder said.

Miracle Revival Church is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week for anyone who needs it.

The church is accepting donations at this time. If you'd like to help, you can do so by visiting the church's GoFundMe page.

