South Bend church offers groceries, prayers, encouragement

A South Bend church is spreading hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Christ Temple Apostolic Church passed out bags of groceries Wednesday morning.

People who pulled up in front of the church received essential supplies including milk, eggs and non-perishable food items.

The church also offered prayers and words of encouragement to anyone in need.

"In the midst of chaos, in the midst of tragedy and all these things that are going on and uncertainty, we as a church speak faith to fear. And we speak hope to worry," pastor Jim McKinnies says.

Christ Temple hopes to do another food drive soon.

