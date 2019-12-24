South Bend church gives away more than $1K in toys on Christmas Eve

Kingdom Christian Center helped spread a little Christmas joy Tuesday morning.

After the Toys for Tots drive, extra toys were donated to the church to help more families in need. This Christmas Eve, the Toys for Tots emergency center helped pass out more than $1,000 in toys.

"At the end of the season, once all of the orders have been filled, Toys for Tots donates all of the leftovers so we can touch lives on Christmas Eve to make sure that kids who didn't have a Christmas, there's an opportunity," pastor Canneth Lee said.

The event was first-come, first-served.

