South Bend car lot owner accused of murder-for-hire plot

The owner of a South Bend car lot is accused of trying to hire someone to commit a murder.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Serhan Ezeldine tried to pay $1,000 to kill someone who he said was stealing cars from his business.

Court documents say he hatched the plan because he didn't think the police investigation into the thefts would be successful.

He was caught after the person he tried to hire reported him to police.

That person said Ezeldine gave him the name, photo and other details of the target and said to make it look like an armed robbery gone wrong.

Ezeldine faces conspiracy to commit murder charges.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years behind bars.

