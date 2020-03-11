South Bend cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade, Paddy Party & Pub Tour

The Downtown South Bend Paddy Party & Pub Tour and the St. Patrick's Day Parade have both been canceled after health officials announced the first case of coronavirus in St. Joseph County on Wednesday.

Downtown South Bend posted the following on Facebook:



Due to the recent announcement that the first coronavirus case has been confirmed in St. Joseph County, the 2020 DTSB Paddy Party & Pub Tour and the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade have both been canceled. Downtown South Bend and the St. Joseph County Department of Health will be issuing a joint formal public statement tomorrow.



