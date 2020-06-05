South Bend businesses prepare for protests

Protests are scheduled to take place tonight in downtown South Bend over the death of George Floyd.

Store owners say they're not worried about protests getting out of hand.

Most of them were focused on today's First Friday activities than getting ready for protesters.

Organizers worked for several days to organize a Black Lives Matter protest here set to start at 6:00 p. m. today.

The majority of business owners said they're not shocked by images of some protest becoming violent.

One told me she thinks these protests are a good thing, and the one organized in South Bend will remain calm.

"I think it's a good thing," Pigeon & the Hen Pottery owner Amy Kling said. "I think it speaks to positivity as long as things don't go crazy and everything is peaceful. It's a very good thing. We're going business as normal. I'm not worried about anything."

