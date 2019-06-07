South Bend's Top 50 bed bug ranking explained

The latest national rankings put South Bend behind Chicago and Indianapolis but ahead of Grand Rapids and Davenport.

South Bend ranked as the 38th most bed bug-infested city in the U.S.

The annual ranking comes from the pest control company Terminix. It is based on the number of bed bug-related services that company has rendered in each city over the past year.

“We’ve never made the list before. I’ve been in the business about 20 years,” said Patrick Shannon, who manages the Terminix franchise in Mishawaka that services northern Indiana. “It’s amazing to me that we made a Top 50 list, the size of city we are, but I don’t know that there’s been a dramatic increase in our business, per se.”

One reason South Bend made the list is that the list is bigger. In 2017, Terminix ranked the Top 20 infested cities. In 2018, it expanded the list to 25. In 2019, the list was expanded again—this time to 50.

While the survey singles out South Bend, it actually covers the entire South Bend Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is basically all of St. Joseph County, Indiana, and Cass County, Michigan.

“We do probably a dozen bed bug treatments in a week for homes. The average cost is somewhere between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on the size of the home, the number of bedrooms, that type of thing,” Shannon said. “Thirty-eighth is just a function of being in the general vicinity of a lot of other larger cities. People just do a lot of traveling within a two- or three-hour radius.

Shannon noted that Indianapolis was No. 4 on the list, while Chicago was No. 9.

“You don't know whether you're going to be exposed to it or not, anywhere you might go. In a movie theater or a motel or your son or daughter coming home from college,” he said.

NewsCenter 16 reached out to other pest control companies Friday. The manager at Arrow Exterminators said he recently helped a school corporation deal with bed bugs that appeared when students returned take-home computers.

A spokesman for Rose Pest Control in South Bend said he, too, has been busy with bed bugs but was using bed bug-sniffing dogs to focus more on prevention and early detection. Rose Pest Control now has 10 dogs on staff.

The experts NewsCenter 16 talked to Friday all stressed that they are not seeing bed bug numbers that would in any way be considered an epidemic.

Philadelphia topped the Terminix list, followed by New York and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Ohio had six cities on the list, and Indiana had three.

