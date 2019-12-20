South Bend-based skin care company visits 16 News Now

This cold Michiana weather can affect more than just your mood. It can also affect your skin.

But there's a new skin care company based in South Bend that's changing the game, and it's called JooMo.

Technical Director Sam Wallen Russell and Sheila Laidig, who has experienced first-hand just how incredible these products are, joined us Friday on 16 News Now at Noon.

Watch their full interview in the attached video.

You can learn all about the science behind skin microbiome and JooMo's products at joomo.coop

