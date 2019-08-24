South Bend apartment residents upset over sudden rent increase

Residents at Western Manor Apartments in South Bend say new owners acted too quickly, and now, they may have to leave.

In a letter to residents, dated July 24, the apartment's new owners, Premier Real Estate Management, say, "We have recently evaluated our operating expenses and market rents for the community, and to cover these increasing expenses we find it necessary to increase all rents up to market rent levels."

Rent will now increase by almost $200 starting September 1. Tenants say they currently pay anywhere from $400 to $530 a month, plus utilities.