South Bend announces streets to be paved in 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – The city of South Bend has announced which streets will be paved during the 2019 paving season.
City crews are expected to pave 19 lane miles this year, according to a release from the city. Ten additional miles will be paved, thanks to a Community Crossing matching grant from the state of Indiana.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be meeting with Public Works Department crews to officially kick off the season Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Each of the streets to be paved is expected to take between three and five days to complete, and they will be closed during working hours, which are 6 a.m.-6 p.m., with signs posted to make residents and business owners aware ahead of time.
Below is the list of streets to be paved in 2019:
- 25th Street from Mishawaka Avenue south to the dead end
- Boland Drive from Portage Avenue to Ribourde Drive
- Boland Drive from Kenmore Street to Bendix Drive
- Brookfield Street from Lincoln Way West to Humboldt Street
- Catalpa Street from Calvert Street to Ewing Avenue
- Corby Boulevard from Ironwood Drive to Manchester Drive*
- Concord Avenue from Linden Avenue to Lombardy Drive
- E. Navarre Street from Michigan Street to Riverside Drive
- Eckman Drive from Miami Drive to Erskine Drive
- Elmer Street from Elwood Avenue to Keller Street
- Elwood Avenue from Wilbur Street to Portage Avenue
- Falcon Street from Western Avenue to Linden Avenue
- Fellows Street from Dean Street to Southmore Street
- Ford Street from Kaley Street to Camden Street
- High Street from Calvert Street to Broadway Street
- Huey Street from Lincoln Way West to Vassar Street
- Indiana Avenue from Olive Street to Pulaski Street
- Jefferson Boulevard from Ironwood Drive to Logan Street*
- Lasalle Avenue from Williams Street to Charles Martin Boulevard
- Lathrop Street from Parkview Place to Riverside Drive
- Linden Avenue from Mayflower Road to Lombardy Drive*
- Longfellow Avenue from Mishawaka Avenue to Twyckenham Drive
- Parkview Place from Lathrop Drive to Oakwood Drive
- Riverside Drive from Angela Boulevard to Academy Place*
- Riverside Drive from E. Marion Street to E. Bartlett Street
- Sadie Street from Orange Street to Linden Avenue
- Scott Street from Western Avenue to Washington Street
- Springbrook Drive from Hillsdale Drive to Caroline Drive
- St Joseph Street to E. Marion Street to E. Bartlett Street
- Sunnyside Avenue to Belmont Avenue to Wall Street
- Thomas Street from Laurel Street to Walnut Street
- Tuxedo Drive from Wilson Avenue to Jefferson Boulevard
- Voll Street from Manchester Drive west to dead end
- Walter Street from Michigan Street to Fellows Street
- Wayne Street from Lafayette Boulevard to Taylor Street
- Williams Street from Western Avenue south to dead end
Streets marked with an asterisk (*) are to be paved using the Community Crossings Matching Grant