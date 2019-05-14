South Bend announces streets to be paved in 2019

The city of South Bend has announced which streets will be paved during the 2019 paving season.

City crews are expected to pave 19 lane miles this year, according to a release from the city. Ten additional miles will be paved, thanks to a Community Crossing matching grant from the state of Indiana.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be meeting with Public Works Department crews to officially kick off the season Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Each of the streets to be paved is expected to take between three and five days to complete, and they will be closed during working hours, which are 6 a.m.-6 p.m., with signs posted to make residents and business owners aware ahead of time.

Below is the list of streets to be paved in 2019:

- 25th Street from Mishawaka Avenue south to the dead end

- Boland Drive from Portage Avenue to Ribourde Drive

- Boland Drive from Kenmore Street to Bendix Drive

- Brookfield Street from Lincoln Way West to Humboldt Street

- Catalpa Street from Calvert Street to Ewing Avenue

- Corby Boulevard from Ironwood Drive to Manchester Drive*

- Concord Avenue from Linden Avenue to Lombardy Drive

- E. Navarre Street from Michigan Street to Riverside Drive

- Eckman Drive from Miami Drive to Erskine Drive

- Elmer Street from Elwood Avenue to Keller Street

- Elwood Avenue from Wilbur Street to Portage Avenue

- Falcon Street from Western Avenue to Linden Avenue

- Fellows Street from Dean Street to Southmore Street

- Ford Street from Kaley Street to Camden Street

- High Street from Calvert Street to Broadway Street

- Huey Street from Lincoln Way West to Vassar Street

- Indiana Avenue from Olive Street to Pulaski Street

- Jefferson Boulevard from Ironwood Drive to Logan Street*

- Lasalle Avenue from Williams Street to Charles Martin Boulevard

- Lathrop Street from Parkview Place to Riverside Drive

- Linden Avenue from Mayflower Road to Lombardy Drive*

- Longfellow Avenue from Mishawaka Avenue to Twyckenham Drive

- Parkview Place from Lathrop Drive to Oakwood Drive

- Riverside Drive from Angela Boulevard to Academy Place*

- Riverside Drive from E. Marion Street to E. Bartlett Street

- Sadie Street from Orange Street to Linden Avenue

- Scott Street from Western Avenue to Washington Street

- Springbrook Drive from Hillsdale Drive to Caroline Drive

- St Joseph Street to E. Marion Street to E. Bartlett Street

- Sunnyside Avenue to Belmont Avenue to Wall Street

- Thomas Street from Laurel Street to Walnut Street

- Tuxedo Drive from Wilson Avenue to Jefferson Boulevard

- Voll Street from Manchester Drive west to dead end

- Walter Street from Michigan Street to Fellows Street

- Wayne Street from Lafayette Boulevard to Taylor Street

- Williams Street from Western Avenue south to dead end

Streets marked with an asterisk (*) are to be paved using the Community Crossings Matching Grant

