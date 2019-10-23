South Bend and citizens talk clean water

Happening Wednesday the annual meeting with city leaders and the community to discuss that state of South Bend’s drinking water and updates to the Wellhead Protection Plan.

“As a South Bend future resident, I'm really concerned about what I'm coming into,” Jennifer Kedik says. She currently lives in Niles but is planning to move to South Bend.

The city and citizens are talking clean drinking water.

"This is the city's drinking water and everyone has a right to come see how we manage it, how we protect it, how we allow development, and make sure everything stays safe and clean," Al Greek, Director of South Bend Utilities says.

Much of the focus of the meeting was looking at the north station delineation zone around Memorial Hospital; the changes in that zone, and new contaminants being monitored there and around the city.

"Looked for things like dry cleaners, gas stations, automotive repair places," one presenter said at the meeting. Those were areas identified as potential polluters because of the types of chemicals used at each.

Some think those are the biggest threats to the city's water.

"Contaminants, just people putting things into the ground that are going into the water, that's what I felt. I mean businesses, homeowners, all of us, we just need more awareness about what we're putting into our ground that could go into our water,” Kedik says.

The city says that's their focus.

"We're trying to protect the ground waters by protecting the surface," Greek says.

After the floods in 2018, flood management is a major concern for some.

"When it floods we're putting about 550,000 gallons of raw sewage into the river, and I find that unacceptable,” one concerned South bend resident said at the meeting.

"Those floods that we had a couple years ago really scared me. Even though we did have it bad in Niles too I saw things were going a little crazy,” Kedik says.

Wednesday's meeting coincided with the national holiday, "Imagine A Day Without Water", bringing awareness about keeping our water clean.

"We want to make sure that we maintain our water sources to the very best of our ability so that we have plenty of supply that is clean and safe and ready to use," Greek says.

Interesting facts about South Bend's water supply coming out of tonight's meeting:

-The city uses five billion gallons of water each year with thirty municipal wells.

- There are 8 wellhead protection areas, a city the size of south bend typically only has two or three.

