South Bend and Elkhart welcome new mayors on New Year's Day

Today marks the start of a new chapter here in Michiana as many new faces are joining the ranks of local government. Today also marks the final day in office for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg smiled from the crowd as James Muller was sworn into office. Muller said he's eager to get to work and capitalize on all that Buttigieg was able to accomplish in office.

"My brand is just let's get things done," Mueller said. "I hope this year will have results. From focusing on our neighborhoods to public safety reform, to our education system. It's about making sure we continue this positive trajectory that's begun over the last 8 years."

Rob Roberson was sworn into office on Saturday and was present for today's swearing in ceremony as many City Council members took office.

"We all have deep roots in Elkhart," Mayor Roberson said. "The packed house helps me understand how important this is to everyone. Now it's time to make sure we live the vision and it's not just a feeling."