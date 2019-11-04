South Bend and Elkhart mayoral candidates making final push

Happening now...mayoral candidates in South Bend and Elkhart make the final push to earn votes ahead of Tuesday's election.

16 News Now learned how the candidates are feeling heading into the election.

South Bend's mayoral race has Democratic candidate James Muller and Republican candidate Sean Haas hitting the streets as they try and earn some last minute votes.

Muller says his recent experience working in the South Bend mayor's office gives him the opportunity to keep the positive momentum he says the city gained under Buttigieg.

“I have a proven track record of leadership experience and delivering results for our city. I have a written plan for our next chapter and it will be building on our progress and making sure everyone is safe in our community,” said South Bend democratic mayoral nominee James Muller.

His opponent, Sean Haas, says he wants to put more emphasis on public safety and education if he gets the votes.

“We know we've got a great starting point moving forward to try and bridge the trust of the community between them and the police. As far as education, I'm a teacher so it's something very near and dear to me. So I want to make sure the city is doing everything possible to be a good partner with South Bend schools,” said South Bend republican mayoral nominee Sean Haas.

In Elkhart, democratic candidate Rod Roberson says he's focused on making public service a priority if elected.

“Our kids play on the same playgrounds, we drive on the same streets, we walk on the same sidewalks no matter whether you're republican or democrat. So, we can create good services that create good sidewalks, good streets, good parks, together,” said Elkhart democratic mayoral nominee Rod Roberson.

Dave Miller is running against Roberson with the goal of supporting small businesses while bringing in new industries that he says will help the city grow economically.

“We're also going to be encouraging innovation and making the city a place where new entrepreneurs and young people and students and anybody who has a dream can come to Elkhart and see it fulfilled,” said Elkhart republican mayoral candidate Dave Miller.

With Election Day less than 48 hours away, these candidates say there’s one thing that matters most to them--and that's your vote.

To find your polling location and hours head to State of Indiana voter portal: https://indianavoters.in.gov/

