It's time to play ball.

South Bend Venues, Parks & Arts is bringing a special drive-in movie presentation of The Sandlot to downtown.

The movie will be showed this Friday in the Century Center parking lot.

To complete the fun movie experience, each car will be provided with a prepackaged bag of popcorn and a travel size hand sanitizer.

Gates open at 8 p.m. and the movie will start around 9 p.m.

The movie is free and open to all ages.