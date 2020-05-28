South Bend VPA discusses plans for public pool openings

In South Bend, public pools are scheduled to open for the season on June 8, but that date could change if state and local health officials put out new restrictions.

You can expect the swimming pools and splash pads to be at 50% capacity in order to promote physical distancing.

The pool deck is also going to be more spaced out.

There will be extra sanitation stands put up and masks could be required in restrooms and in the concession lines.

Guests may also have to fill out paperwork asking if they have had a fever recently or been around anyone that's been sick.

The executive director of South Bend's Venues Parks and Arts says they are doing what they can to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible.

"It's going to come down to kind of personal responsibility, personal tolerance with risk exposure and otherwise so," executive director Aaron Perri said. "We're asking that people kind of navigate this in any way that they feel is comfortable and correct for their families. We know what is good and acceptable to one family may not feel that way to another family. We want to be respectful of that as well as we start to bring things back on line like aquatics, playgrounds, basketball hoops all of these programs and events and activities that you'll start to see be introduced."

The June 8 date is tentative and could always be changed.

For more information you can visit South Bend's Venues Parks and Arts website.

Elkhart is expected to announce its plans for summer pools later this week.