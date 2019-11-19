South Bend Tribune moving to new location in Studebaker building

After nearly a century at the Lafayette and Colfax location, the South Bend Tribune now has a new home.

The Tribune says the old building was too big, and the newer facility matches their goals for the future.

For now they'll call Union Station home, right by Four Winds Field.

Employees will operate out of there until their new office space is ready in the Studebaker building nearby.

They plan to make the move into their permanent home in the renaissance district in about three months depending on construction.