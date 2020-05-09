South Bend Tenants Association hosts canned food drive

The South Bend Tenants Association hosted a canned food drive to help support the community.

From five different locations around South Bend, volunteers collected food and other items that will go back to those who need it.

People who donated received a special gift in return.

Folks also had the chance to learn more about how to fill out an absentee ballot and how to fill out the census.

"We want to be safe from this virus and stuff," Peter's Rock Church Pastor Frederick Brown. "We have to do our part. They see us doing our part that should let others know they should be doing their part too."

The food collected today will be given out to those in need at a later date.