South Bend Tenant Association gives out food to the community

The South Bend Tenant Association was giving out food and essential supplies to residents on the north side Saturday afternoon.

The giveaway took place at New Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church. This was the third place that the group has been after having done giveaways on the west and south side.

Beyond handing out food and supplies, the SBTA has been providing voting information to those who stop by the giveaways. The organization's founder tells 16 News Now that it's important for him to support people in his community.

"What's important to us is just trying to say, 'hey we can put some food on your plate' and we just want to let you know that if you've got any concerns, we're here for you," SBTA President Rodney Gadson said.

Gadson says they will be wrapping up their giveaway tour around South Bend on the east side in a couple weeks.