South Bend Schools to host Showcase of Schools tonight

South Bend Community Schools will hold its annual Showcase of Schools tonight.

The Showcase of Schools is designed to help parents and students learn about the corporation’s available programs and offer them the opportunity to enroll.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to come together and learn about the hard work of our educators and the stories of their students,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings. “This event truly highlights what makes each of them unique within the corporation.”

Registration will be open from Oct. 30 to Dec. 15 for the 2020-2021 school year.

The event is free and open to the public.

The showcase runs Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Century Center.

