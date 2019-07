The South Bend Community School Corporation is hosting two transportation job fairs with on-the-spot hiring.

They're planning to hire bus drivers ($18.50/hour), bus paraprofessionals ($11/hour) and dispatchers ($14.34/hour).

The August 3 job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the August 8 event will be held from 4-7 p.m.

Both job fairs will take place at the South Bend Community School Corporation's Transportation Office at 3003 N. Bendix Drive in South Bend.