South Bend Schools to end negotiations with Purdue Polytechnic HS

The South Bend School Board is going to recommend that the corporation end its negotiations with Purdue Polytechnic High School, a charter school set to open in South Bend this fall.

"Parents, teachers, students, and community members voiced their opposition to this potential partnership, and the board listened. We may revisit this after more student outcome data is available, after Purdue Polytechnic High School has operated in South Bend for at least a year," said Assistant Director of Communications Monica Leyes in a statement.

The school board will make their recommendation at Monday's meeting.

Washington High School has excess capacity, and it had been suggested that Purdue Polytechnic could locate its charter high school there.

School leaders recently held two community input meetings. Some people saw little to gain and more enrollment to lose under the plan.

“If they're going to have 100 students coming in their ninth-grade class, where are 100 students coming from?” asked Linda Wolfson, a former South Bend science teacher. “I just think it’s almost like a Trojan horse in terms of recruitment.”

Nearly a third of all school-age children who live in the South Bend Community School Corporation boundaries chose to attend classes elsewhere — at private schools, at the public schools of other districts or at charter schools.

For the current academic year, more than 1,400 students living in the district chose instead to attend charter schools.

Purdue Polytechnic currently has two schools up and running in Indianapolis.

There, 20% of those enrolled have special education individualized education plans, or IEPs.

The Indianapolis students are assigned "passion projects," such as building skateboards and designing tiny houses, and then building replicas of those houses.

The focus is on learning competencies, not facts.

Students with a 3.4 grade point average or better who score at least 1050 on the SAT or 20 on the ACT are admitted to the Polytechnic program at Purdue University.

The end goal is to create a pipeline of low-income, minority students who would attend Purdue.